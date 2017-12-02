Longtime Sierra Club member to give presentation

ALTON — Dave Gocken, a 35-year member of the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club, will be the monthly meeting presenter from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

Dave, his wife, Carol, and their daughter Shayna’s family traveled to Iceland and London for a couple of weeks. While in Scotland, Dave hiked a section of the newly opened John Muir Way, named after the Sierra Club founder. The trail runs the width of Scotland from west to east coasts. The couple joined friends and spent a week in the Cotswolds, a lovely rural area of England northwest of London. While touring the area and taking in its honey-colored, thatch-roof stone buildings, Dave and his friend Rod hiked the 103-mile Cotswold Way, which runs the length of the Cotswolds. Their last hike took Rod and Dave to the end of the path in Bath, an ancient Roman settlement that’s now a modern, thriving city.

Gocken will share pictures and stories. The public is welcome to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and to meet the speaker.

For information, contact Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

