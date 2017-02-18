Lost and found

WOOD RIVER — A lifetime has happened since 1969. The world has changed in uncountable ways and those who recall the year remember it from a distance.

Debbie Brooks graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1969. She married and moved to Pontiac, Ill., that same year. When she moved, she took her new high school ring with her.

She returned to the area in 1970 but without the ring. Somewhere moving back and forth across the state, she misplaced the ring.

For Debbie, a lot has happened since 1969. Her name is now Debbie Ruckman. She has 5 children and 14 grandchildren. She retired in 2013 after working in the East Alton School District as librarian and secretary for 29 ½ years.

Earlier this month, a startling coincidence took Ruckman back to that long-ago year.

“My husband and I had just been talking about my high school ring the night before we received a telephone call that someone had found it,” she says.

The path the ring traveled over those decades is unknown, but the connections recently made to get the ring back to this area were many.

“A lady up in Pontiac was cleaning up some stuff of her mother-in-law’s and came upon the ring,” Ruckman says.

The only clues the woman had to the ring’s origin were the initials “DAB” inscribed on the inside of the ring and the name of the high school imprinted on it.

Some people might have just sold or pitched the ring, but the good Samaritan who found it had a bit of sleuth in her; she saw the ring was from East Alton-Wood River High School and called the school. The secretary at the school did not know whose ring it was but decided to do her own detective work.

She went back through the records and found only one person with those initials. That was a student by the name of Debbie Butler.

The secretary did not know how to find Debbie Butler and the ring’s journey could have come to an end once again. However, she took a chance and reached out to a member of that 1969 graduating class she did know. She contacted Sara Sladek.

Sladek knew immediately whose ring it had to be. Sladek’s name was Sara Lewis at the time but she knew Ruckman during their high school days.

“Debbie and I had classes together and attended camp in the eighth grade together at Pere Marquette Park,” she says.

Sladek had not been in contact with Ruckman in years, but she was able to find her siblings on Facebook. The modern social media technology which did not exist when the women were in high school ended up being the last connection in the chain. Ruckman’s siblings contacted her and she was soon reunited with the ring.

Ruckman says she’s happy to have gotten the ring back.

“It still even has the chip in it from where I shoved my hand into a locker,” she says, laughing.

The sequence of events also allowed Sladek and Ruckman to catch up with each other after all of these years.

In spite of a long and complicated journey, the ring has finally made its way back home. Ruckman says she’s delighted with the outcome.

“I’m really happy to have it back,” she says.

