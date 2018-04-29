Love, Calhoun-style

Tiffany Davis wanted a rustic, rural setting for her wedding. Christine Schulze’s original venue canceled on her just six weeks before her wedding and she was anxious to find another location. Both women found what they needed in Mount Hope Barn and White Tales Lodge in Calhoun County.

The venues, listed under Illinois Barn Weddings, are managed by Sydney White. Her father is Jonah White, an entrepreneur who produced and marketed Billy Bob teeth to fame back in the 1990s. Like her father, Sydney, 19, is an entrepreneur but says, “Billy Bob is not my style.”

Mount Hope Barn and a 5,200-square-foot hay shed are nestled on 250 acres of secluded rolling hills two miles west of Michael. Jonah White originally purchased the property for hunting in 2015. But when he and Sydney saw the historic buildings there, they realized the potential for corporate events and weddings.

With a cathedral-like setting on the top floor, an open middle floor for greeting guests and a full stone basement, the 150-year-old historic barn is ideal for ceremonies indoors or out. The hay shed is just steps away and can host 350 people for a reception or other events. A nearby house is ideal for the newlyweds’ first night away. White Tales Lodge in nearby Michael can sleep up to 40 and houses a kitchen, with a fire kettle outside perfect for roasting marshmallows and making s’mores. The rustic lodge is built of river rock and rough-sawed timber. Couples are responsible for catering their own food and drink and providing their own music.

Although Sydney is the company’s wedding planner and event coordinator, she says it’s really a family effort. Her mom is in charge of the facility and her siblings help out as well.

“That’s what sets us apart — we’re a family-run business and I value that,” she says.

The family pulled together in 2017 to make sure Christine and Brent Schulze would be able to have their May 27 wedding there. The invitations had already been sent when Schulze’s original venue canceled on her, leaving her frantic to find another place. She happened across Mount Hope Barn’s Facebook page and immediately contacted Sydney, who invited her out that afternoon to look at the property.

“Christine called me in a panic, wanting an outdoor yet reasonably priced venue for a wedding that would take place in just slightly over a month,” Sydney says. “I talked it over with my father, and we decided to put the ‘pedal to the metal’ with the business. Hers was one of the best and most memorable events I have hosted yet.”

“Thank God for Sydney and the White family,” Schulze says. “They did an awesome job.”

A country girl at heart, Tiffany Davis knew where she wanted to have her wedding — a place in the country that would remind her of the many happy times she spent at her grandparents’ and uncle’s property in Hardin. She and her husband, Donnie, wanted a “rustic, rural” venue. When she came across Illinois Barn Weddings’ website, she knew she’d found the right place.

“This was my dream wedding — rural, quaint and private. And I married my best friend,” Davis says.

After a three-year engagement, Tiffany and Donnie Davis were married in the historic Mount Hope Barn Sept. 30, 2017, with their six children looking on.

“We’re the Brady Bunch,” Tiffany says, laughing. She came to the marriage with three sons, he with three daughters, all ages 15-20.

Both Davis and Schulze chose the most popular wedding package, a weekend rental of both the lodge and the barn. Schulze said it gave her family time to spend the weekend together without rushing.

“It was exactly what we wanted,” she says.

barnweddingsillinois.com

(888) 981-3702, (618) 535-9803

sydneywhite@barnweddingsillinois.com

Mount Hope’s rich history

Mount Hope Settlement was originally built prior to 1840. At the time, Calhoun County had more Native Americans than immigrants.

The settlement later became a “poor farm” and at its peak, around the year 1900, it had five tenant houses. One of the houses boasted 22 bedrooms, 2 blacksmiths shops, a sawmill, more than 15,000 orchard trees, a school house, and 3 cemeteries.

The barn was constructed around 1830 and was rebuilt after a fire sometime around 1860. While expansions and renovations have continued, the mortise-and-tenon redwood frame from 1890 remains.

By the 1940s, the settlement was in decline, and by 1970 the orchards remained, but the settlement was all but gone. An apple orchard operated there until the mid-1980s.

