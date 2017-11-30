Lovejoy Library to honor former president Earl Lazerson

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Library and Information Services invites campus and community members to a reception honoring Dr. Earl Lazerson’s donation of his expansive collection of mathematics books to SIUE and generous planned gift establishing the Lazerson Mathematical Symposium.

The President Earl Lazerson Collection includes more than 2,000 books, comprising mathematics-focused materials Lazerson collected for more than 65 years.

“Many of these resources are rare or out of print,” said Lydia Jackson, interim dean of Library and Information Services. “The collection serves as a valuable academic resource to faculty, staff and students. The collection has been designated a special collection and is housed in University Archives and Special Collections in Lovejoy Library.”

The reception will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in The Friends Corner of Lovejoy Library. Refreshments will be served and Lazerson invites conversation and camaraderie.

During the reception, the university will present Lazerson with a commemorative photo and proclamation. SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook will offer remarks.

Lazerson is the institution’s longest-serving president. During his tenure at SIUE, Lazerson was honored with the Teaching Excellence Award, the most prestigious teaching award for a SIUE faculty member. Among his most memorable achievements as president were transitioning the campus from a quarter to a semester system and consolidating schools into what is now known as the College of Arts and Sciences.

Additionally, he presided over the construction of major buildings, including the Vadalabene Center, the Student Fitness Center, the dental clinic at the SIU School of Dental Medicine in Alton, the university’s first 500-student residence hall, and the Art and Design Building.

For information, contact Jeff Brown at jefbrow@siue.edu or (618) 650-2714.

