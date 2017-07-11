"Lucky nickel" scratches a winner for Granite City woman

GRANITE CITY — Granite City resident Amanda Miller played a Bingo ticket and instantly won a top prize of $200,000.

“I always hear about big lottery winners from around here, but I never imagined that I would be one of them,” she said when she presented her ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights.

Miller buys an instant Bingo ticket two or three times per week. She was at home when she used her “lucky nickel” to scratch her winning ticket.

“I like the Bingo tickets because they take a while to play, and I always use the same nickel to scratch them,” she said.

Her plans for the windfall include sharing with family and making home improvements.

The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 70 W. Main St., in Glen Carbon. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus, 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling a winning ticket. Bingo is a $5 instant ticket featuring 12 top prizes of $200,000, 5 of which have not been claimed.

