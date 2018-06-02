Luer takes over interim dean role at School of Pharmacy

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Mark Luer has been named interim dean of the School of Pharmacy. He replaces Gireesh Gupchup, who has completed a successful term as the school’s dean and will now be serving the school and the university in other strategic roles.

Luer, who will officially begin his duties July 1, has served as the school’s associate dean for professional and student affairs since 2012. He is a professor of pharmacy practice and previously served as chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice and director of clinical programs.

He completed the Academic Leadership Fellows Program in 2005-06 at the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, was inducted as a fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy in 2004, and is a current member of the Leadership Council of the American Cancer Society in Madison County.

“SIUE has been fortunate to have great leadership in the School of Pharmacy,” Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “We look forward to the school’s continued advancement under Dr. Luer as he builds on the excellent foundation provided by Dean Gupchup.”

“Dr. Luer’s contributions to the school, his understanding of students’ needs and his expressed commitment to serving all academic programs will position the school well for continued success,” Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb said. “Dr. Luer understands the importance of building on the momentum of the school, and he will lead collaboratively and inclusively.”

“I am excited to serve as the interim dean of the SIUE School of Pharmacy and follow in the footsteps of Dean Gupchup, who positioned us incredibly well for the future,” Luer said. “I am committed to advancing the program’s interests on behalf of the students, faculty, staff, stakeholders and the institution.”

“Over this next year, we do not have the luxury of settling for the status quo, as we will be launching a new doctor of pharmacy curriculum this fall while also exploring new partnerships in both the professional and graduate programs,” Luer added. “Fortunately, we have a committed group of highly regarded and talented individuals who are prepared to meet those challenges. I am honored to be their partner in this venture.”

Luer’s clinical interests include neurology, neurocritical care, and pharmacokinetics. He has been an investigator on related grants totaling more than a half million dollars in extramural support and has published more than 70 manuscripts, book chapters, and abstracts.

Before joining the School of Pharmacy, he served on the faculties at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Pharmacy and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy.

He earned his bachelor’s and doctor of pharmacy from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Additionally, he completed a clinical pharmacy residency, a critical care specialty residency and neuroscience fellowship at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

A search for a permanent dean will commence in the upcoming academic year.

