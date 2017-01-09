Lunch and Learn Workshop to present resources for veterans

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Township and the Glen/Ed Ministerial Alliance invite local agencies to attend a Lunch and Learn Workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Bella Milano, 1063 Illinois 157.

The event is a follow-up from the Second Social Services Safety Net Fall Forum in November 2016 and will focus on providing information on resources for veterans.

Speakers will include representatives from the Veterans' Assistance Commission of Madison County, Supportive Services for Veteran Families with Chestnut Health Systems, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Vet Center. The speakers will inform agencies of how to connect clients with services.

In June 2015, the township, in partnership with the Glen/Ed Ministerial Alliance, held a Social Services Safety Net Forum to bring together social service agencies, organizations and churches that provide services to Edwardsville School District residents. The township offers two assistance programs to residents: general assistance and emergency assistance. These programs assist low-income residents with shelter, utilities, food and personal items.

The Social Services Safety Net met again in November 2016 to reconvene with the area social service agencies to determine progress since the creation of the Social Services Safety Net. At this forum, agencies discussed the impact the Social Services Safety Net has had on the community.

“Thus far we have had workshops discussing domestic violence and the services available to victims, senior services, transportation resources and substance abuse resources,” Township Supervisor Frank Miles said. “We have touched on very important issues that affect members of our community. Moving forward, we want to continue to educate one another about what our organizations can provide in order to best serve our residents; the next step is to inform the community of services available for veterans and their families.

“We are very excited to be partnering with the Glen/Ed Ministerial Alliance for another year of Lunch and Learn Workshops,” he said. “We have been very successful in connecting local services and organizations with different resources available in our community. We hope to continue this effort and to further educate ourselves and organizations. Thank you to everyone that has been involved this far with the Social Services Safety Net Forums and initiatives. I am proud to be a part of this collaborative effort.”

For information, visit the township's website or call (618) 656-0292.

