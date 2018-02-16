Madigan alerts residents to scam

Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Friday alerted Illinois residents to a scam using her office and name and the prospect of free money in an attempt to solicit personal information from people.

Madigan’s office has received consumer complaints from people who have received solicitations from accounts on Facebook and Instagram that provide links to get “free money” from her office through alleged government grant funding. Madigan said these are scams designed to get personal information from people, including their Social Security numbers.

“My office will never send messages over social media or emails asking for your Social Security number or personal information,” Madigan said. “If you receive a message claiming to be from me or the Illinois Attorney General’s office, do not respond or click on any links and contact my office directly to report the scam.”

Madigan urged anyone who has encountered this or any similar scam to contact her Consumer Fraud Hotline:

(800) 386-5438 (Chicago)

(800) 243-0618 (Springfield)

(800) 243-0607 (Carbondale)

Consumers can also file complaints online at Madigan’s website.

