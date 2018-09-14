Madison County announces LIHEAP assistance

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program will start accepting applications for winter heating assistance for seniors and people with disabilities starting Oct. 1.
Madison County obtained funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to assist low-income residents with home energy bills.
The program begins Oct. 1, with a special priority period Oct. 1-31 for applicants who have a household member who is age 60 or older and/or has a disability, who may also be disconnected or is under imminent threat to have their utilities disconnected.
Beginning Nov. 1, households with children 5 or younger and households that are disconnected from utilities may apply. All other low-income eligible households will be allowed to apply starting Dec. 1 through May 31 or until funds are depleted, whichever comes first.
The Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance Office administers LIHEAP and can help residents with the application process.
Applicants should contact the nearest outreach site in their area for appointment.
The sites are:
- Madison County Energy (Edwardsville) — (618) 296-6485
- Collinsville Township — (618) 344-1290
- Edwardsville Township — (618) 656-0292
- Fort Russell Township — (618) 377-5660
- Granite City Housing Facility — (618) 876-4232
- Highland Area Christian Ministry — (618) 654-9295
- Jarvis Township Senior Center (seniors only) — (618) 667-2022
- Madison County Urban League (Alton) — (618) 463-1906
- Madison County Urban League (Madison) — (618) 877-8860
- Olive Township — (618) 637-2630
- Senior Services Plus — (618) 465-3298
- Venice Township — (618) 452-1121
Those applying for home energy assistance must provide proof of income from all household members for the 30-day period beginning with the application date, proof of most recent energy bills and proof of Social Security numbers for all household members. Applications for home energy assistance are processed on a first-come, first-served basis until funding runs out.
All households interested in applying are encouraged to call and make an appointment as early as possible. LIHEAP benefit payments made to eligible households are approved on a one-time basis.
Income guidelines for this program are as follows:
Size of household: gross income for 30 days prior to application date
- 1: $1,518
- 2: $2,058
- 3: $2,598
- 4: $3,138
- 5: $3,678
- 6: $4,218
- 7: $4,758
- 8: $5,298
- 9: $5,838
- 10: $6,378
- (For families with more than 10 persons, add $540)
To obtain additional information regarding the LIHEAP program, residents should contact the Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance at (618) 296-6485.