Madison County awards 14 college scholarships

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Community Development has awarded $10,500 in scholarships to 14 college students.

The 2016 Community Service Block Grant Scholarship Committee picked students from Lewis and Clark Community College, Southwestern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The recipients received $750 for their first semester and, by maintaining the required GPA, students received an additional $750 for the second semester, bringing the total scholarship to $1,500, which is to be used for tuition, books and fees.

Recipients were required to complete an application, provide a letter of recommendation, an essay, transcripts and meet income eligibility qualifications.

The scholarship recipients are:

Lewis and Clark Community College

• Houston Hardimon of Alton, majoring in web design

• Virgil Lockett III of Glen Carbon, majoring in accounting/business management

• Billy Phan of Edwardsville, majoring in computer network security and administration

• Ryan Roberts of Troy, majoring in dental hygiene

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

• Adeyinka Babatunde of Edwardsville, majoring in nursing

Southwestern Illinois College

• Kara Hasty of Granite City, majoring in nursing

• Nicole Malherek of Granite City, majoring in business

• Aimee Pargin of Granite City, majoring in arts

• Lauren Pearman of Granite City, majoring in criminal justice/psychology

• Jacob Rice of Cottage Hills, majoring in culinary arts and food management

• Maricruz Villa of Collinsville, majoring in International business or exercise science

• Felecia Ware of Madison, majoring in human services technology

• Latrina White of Madison, majoring in culinary arts and food management

• Alexis Misturak of Granite City, majoring in paralegal studies

The scholarship funding was provided through the Community Service Block Grant, administered by Madison County Community Development. The department provides funding to reduce poverty, revitalize low-income communities and empower low-income families to become self-sufficient.

Block grant funding supports projects that aim to decrease poverty, address the needs of low-income individuals and provide services and activities addressing employment, education, better use of available income, housing, nutrition, emergency services and health.

The scholarship committee members are a part of the block grant Advisory Council, which oversees and advises the operations of the block grant program activities. Committee members are Jennifer Roth of Madison County Mental Health, the Rev. Larry Wise of Highland Community Church and Polly Curtin of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.

The Advisory Council is made up of a tripartite board with equal representation from elected public officials, the private sector and representatives of low-income individuals and families in Madison County, in accordance with the Community Service Block Grant Act. The board provides direction to the Community Development Department in administering block grant programs and participates in program evaluations, providing input into the effectiveness of each program and problem areas the block grant can address.

