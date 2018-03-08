Madison County awards funding for environmental projects

× Expand A $13,300 grant Highland’s Department of Parks and Recreation received in 2017 was put toward erosion control and bank stabilization along 1,500 lineal feet of eroded shoreline at Silver Lake.

Madison County awarded more than $149,000 in grants to municipalities and township for environmental initiatives.

The environmental grants are provided to support conservation and sustainability projects undertaken by local jurisdictions throughout the county. The funding is administered through the Resource Management Program within Madison County Planning and Development.

The purpose of the program is to provide financial support for a broad range of efforts aligned with environmental goals and recommended best management practices of the county.

Since the county established the program in 2001, there have been 140 projects paid for with money received through the county’s landfill, or tipping, fees.

This year, the majority of funded projects address stormwater control, water quality, and energy conservation.

Grant recipients and projects include:

Village of Bethalto — $15,000 for equipment purchases to support execution of a stormwater management plan

Chouteau Township — $15,000 for the expansion of parking lot and sidewalk from accessible parking areas to connect with bike-pedestrian path

City of Collinsville — $15,000 for energy-efficient HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) for the fire department

Granite City Park District — $15,000 for the erosion control as part of Legacy Golf Course Lake Stabilization Project

Nameoki Township — $15,000 for LED (light-emitting diode) light conversion at township office

Village of New Douglas — $15,000 for stormwater drainage projects in the village

Tri-Township Park District — $14,996 for stormwater drainage project including two retention ponds at Tri-Township Park

City of Troy — $15,000 for the erosion control at High Meadow Lift Station

City of Wood River — $14,414 for ceiling renovation including ceiling tiles, insulation and LED lighting to retrofit in Wood River Roundhouse

Village of Worden — $15,000 for comprehensive plan update to address stormwater management concerns

County Board member Clint Jones of Maryville, chair of the Grants Committee, said the grants are a good way to use the tipping fees and are tailored to the varied needs of each community.

“These grants go a long way in assisting communities that may not otherwise have the funding for these types of projects,” Jones said.

Planning and Development Administrator Matt Brandmeyer said the grants’ impacts are both valuable and long-lasting, as evidenced by communities that continue to benefit after receiving the funding. He said the $13,300 grant Highland’s Department of Parks and Recreation received in 2017 was put toward erosion control and bank stabilization along 1,500 lineal feet of eroded shoreline at Silver Lake. The funding also allowed for the clearing of invasive species from a 5-acre swath surrounding the project area.

“The cleared area was then reseeded with plants specifically designed to aid with erosion control,” Brandmeyer said. “These actions will directly impact and improve water quality in the lake for years to come.”

The village of St. Jacob received a $15,000 grant to implement lighting and energy upgrades at the village’s Activity Center. The center serves as the central community and organization meeting location in the village. The upgrades, including high-efficiency LED lighting fixtures, aid in cutting costs in electric bills and saving the village money.

Brandmeyer said all grant recipients are expected to undergo site visits upon project completion and submit a final report with their funding reimbursement request.

