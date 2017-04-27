Madison County awards sustainability grants

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County awarded more than $165,277 in grant funding for sustainability initiatives to 13 communities.

Last week, County Board members approved Planning and Development sustainability grants. The grant provide support for environmental projects undertaken by local jurisdictions throughout the county.

The county established the program in 2001 and it is funded through landfill fees. The program has funded more than 125 projects during the past 16 years in municipalities as townships throughout the county.

Grant recipients and projects include:

Village of Alhambra — $12,640 to purchase 300, 64-gallon wheeled recycling carts for residents.

Alhambra Township — $9,600 for the installation of energy-efficient windows and doors at Park Pavilion.

Collinsville Township — $15,000 for limb chipper for brush clearing and providing mulch to residents.

City of Edwardsville — $15,000 for the LED light conversion at the Public Works building.

Edwardsville Township — $15,000 for sustainable landscaping and permeable paving at Veteran’s Monument in Edwardsville Township Community Park.

City of Granite City — $15,000 for the installation of stormwater mitigation demonstration garden or rain garden.

Village of Grantfork — $4,680 for the installation of oil separator in the drainage plumbing shed.

Village of Hamel — $15,000 for the installation of thermal heat generator to reduce ammonia in wastewater.

City of Highland — $13,300 for riprap and soil cloth for erosion control along Silver Lake.

New Douglas Township — $5,057 for community garden infrastructure, energy and water-efficient fixtures at Community RecPlex.

Village of New Douglas — $15,000 for stormwater drainage projects.

Village of St. Jacob — $15,000 for air quality and energy efficiency installations in the Village Activity Center.

Wood River Township — $15,000 in the installation of a multi-use trail.

County Board member Phil Chapman of Highland, who serves on the Planning and Development Committee, said he is pleased with how the sustainability grants are tailored and how they meet the varied needs of the communities.

“These grants will go a long way in assisting communities in achieving their objectives, especially New Douglas, New Douglas Township and Hamel,” Chapman said.

County Board member James Futrell of Rosewood Heights and a member of the Grants Committee said this grant will provide additional funding for Wood River Township’s bike/walking trail. He said last month the Grants Committee approved a Park and Recreation Loan for $134,400.

Futrell said both public and private grants are being used to extend the recreational activities in the township. He said as a youth soccer and basketball coach he knows the importance of physical fitness.

“This trail will offer those of all ages a place to go walk, bike or jog,” Futrell said. “This is something missing in my district and it’s an example of the county and township, along with the private sector, working together to bring something to the people that can be used for a long time to come.”

