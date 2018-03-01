Madison County Board chairman praises Trump’s tariffs

× Expand Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler meets with U.S. Steel Corp. representatives Jennifer W. Lindsey and Todd D. Young on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said President Donald Trump’s decision on Thursday to place tariffs on companies dumping foreign steel on the U.S. market is a step in the right direction.

Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum that could take place as early as next week.

“Madison County workers were impacted by foreign steel dumping,” Prenzler said. “I’m hopeful this announcement will help our laid off steel workers.”

U.S. Steel Granite City Works laid off 2,000 employees more than two years ago. Currently, about 700 men and women have returned to work at the plant.

“Unfair trade practices by China and South Korea caused hundreds of our local steelworkers hardship,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler returned Wednesday from Washington, D.C., where he met with decision makers on this issue. He met with U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of the 12th Congressional District, as well as officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce, American Iron and Steel Institute, and U.S. Steel.

“In my opinion, Congressman Bost has been a persistent and effective advocate on behalf of our local steelworkers,” Prenzler said.

Bost serves as co-chair of the Congressional Steel Caucus. He encouraged the president to take action on imported steel and to impose tariffs and quotas.

“Action against China and South Korea is warranted,” Prenzler said. “My concern is the president might paint with too broad a brush and invite retaliatory action from other countries.”

U.S. Steel Corp. is one of the world’s largest steel manufacturing companies. The company is an important player in the global oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market.

“The Granite City plant produces specially designed steel for the oil and gas industry,” Prenzler said.

One year ago, Trump ordered the Department of Commerce to make a Section 232 report. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 grants the president authority to limit or restrict imports that are determined to have an impact on national security.

“Steel for oil and gas drilling is essential to our national security,” Prenzler said.

The Department of Commerce released the report in January and gave the president options to impose tariffs. The report said the United States was the world’s largest importer of steel and its imports were nearly four times its exports. The document became public last week.

“I’m hoping the president’s decision results in U.S. Steel restarting the blast furnace in Granite City,” Prenzler said. “This would result in hundreds of local steelworkers going back to work.”

