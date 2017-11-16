Madison County celebrates successful Pumpkin Purge

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County smashed a record earlier this month by collecting 3.9 tons of fall fruit during its second annual Great Pumpkin Purge.

“The Pumpkin Purge is part of Madison County’s recycling program’s community outreach and public education efforts,” Eve Drueke, Madison County Resource Education Coordinator, said.

The event was held Nov. 4 at two locations — Highland Elementary School and Alton Middle School.

“County residents were invited to bring old pumpkins, gourds and jack o’ lanterns for composting, rather than being placed in local landfills,” Drueke said.

Drueke said as much as 14 percent of landfill space is occupied by this food waste. Participants received information on reducing food waste, as well as information on services available to them as county residents.

There were games, prizes, and drawings for youths during the event. Organizers saw a significant increase in demand from last year

“We collected four times the amount over last year,” Drueke said.

She said Madison County Planning and Development is thankful for the staff from Highland and Alton schools and for the sponsors — Joe’s Market Basket, Duke’s Bakery, St. Louis Composting and Allied Services.

Illinois is the largest producer of pumpkins in the United States.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter