Madison County Child Advocacy Center to host open house

Madison County Child Advocacy Center

A celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Madison County Child Advocacy Center’s 15th anniversary will take place next week.

The center will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

“The open house will provide the community an opportunity to view the new spaces and come in and see what we do,” Executive Director Carrie Cohan said.

The center provides a safe environment for child victims of abuse. The center works closely with a multidisciplinary team of professionals, including law enforcement, medical and mental health professionals, child protective services, and prosecutors who investigate the cases.

“Through a confidential forensic interview, children are able to share their story one time in a safe and supportive environment,” Cohan said.

She said the center’s team is dedicated to helping children and families find hope and healing despite an abuse allegation.

The renovated space includes two new waiting rooms, an additional interview and observation room, new offices and a new training room.

The center received a Victim of Child Abuse Act grant last year to help expand services and staff. The center also includes contracted partners who provide on-site therapy and crisis intervention services, in-home services and consistent support and connection to resources while helping families navigate the criminal justice system.

“We are now staffed appropriately to accommodate the numbers of children we serve, ensuring our dedicated employees remain resilient, educated, and supported while instilling hope and healing to child victims of abuse,” Cohan said. “We are helping children and families in new ways to heal and move forward with a stable, healthy outlook for the future.”

The open house will feature a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. with the RiverBend Growth Association. Those in attendance can walk through the facility to see the renovations, and acclimate themselves with the services the center provides.

For information, visit the center’s Facebook page or contact the center at (618) 296-5398.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter