Madison County Child Advocacy Center unveils new logo

WOOD RIVER — Children who are brave enough to face abuse need to be “Heard, Supported and Connected.”

Madison County Child Advocacy Center created a new look with its tagline and logo change.

“Our logo is one of the main ways that people can recognize who we are,” CAC Executive Director Carrie Cohan said. “We wanted a look that was modern, encouraging and that describes the work that the center does.”

Cohan said center staff and board members wanted to modernize the logo.

“We knew that it was time to have an identity that reflects the approach that our organization strives for,” she said. “The children we see are brave enough to come forward and they need to be heard, supported and connected so they can begin to heal.”

The center is a resource for the children to disclose abuse. Through confidential forensic interviews, children are able to share their story one time in a safe and supportive environment.

The center's staff is dedicated to helping children and their families find hope and healing despite an abuse allegation. The center in Wood River serves more than 600 children involved in allegations of physical or sexual abuse each year.

Cohan said the need for services continues to rise and the center is undergoing renovations to enhance its space to provide additional waiting rooms, a second interview room and an observation area.

“To better meet the needs of children and families in our community, the center is expanding,” she said.

The expansion is part of a grant the center received through the Victims of Crime Act, which serves as a major funding source for victim services throughout the country.

“The CAC is thrilled at the opportunity to provide better, comprehensive and individualized services to children and families who come to through our doors,” Cohan said. “These new dollars will increase our ability to provide hope and healing to children and families and ensure they feel heard, supported and connected at a very difficult time in their lives.”

The center is planning to host tours of the newly renovated space later this fall, so the public is able to see the upgrades. For information, visit madco-cac.org or call (618) 296-5390.

