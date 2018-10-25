Madison County collects household hazardous waste and tires

Madison County cleaned up recently during two events as part of an effort to reduce environmental pollution and minimize the threat to public health.

Kim Petzing, the county’s resource management coordinator, said a household hazardous waste collection event last month went well, thanks to a new registration process. She said it was this year’s second event.

“Pre-registration is now mandatory for these events, which cuts down on wait times to drop off materials,” Petzing said. “Once again, most participants were in and out in five minutes, compared to previous years where they would wait for hours to drop off items.”

Petzing said more than 440 households participated in the collection event Sept. 22, adding to the more than 400 households that dropped off materials at the June collection in Collinsville.

According to Petzing, the Planning & Development Department is scheduled to host more hazardous waste collection events in 2019. To be notified of those events, email sustainability@co.madison.il.us or leave a voicemail message on the Madison County Recycling Hotline at (618) 296-6647. Funding for the events come from the county’s landfill tipping fees.

Also in September, the planning and development and highway departments partnered with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to provide a used tire collection for local governments. Townships and municipalities delivered 84 truckloads, totaling more than 7,000 tires.

Petzing said it marked the 18th tire collection event in Madison County since the program’s inception, collecting more than 315,000 tires.

The event was paid for by the IEPA as part of a nationwide initiative to prevent the spread of the Zika virus. Old tires often fill with stagnant water and are a breeding ground for mosquitoes. By sponsoring tire collections, the IEPA is hoping to remove an easily identifiable source of mosquitoes.

Tires have been banned from landfills in Illinois since 1989. Because they are a petroleum product, they are susceptible to fire, and in examples across the country, landfills have experienced uncontrollable fire with tires as an ignition source.

Although tire retailers include a surcharge that should pay for the disposal of old tires, many tires end up dumped along roads, in waterways, or in low-lying areas instead of being properly discarded. As a result, municipalities and townships regularly sweep common dump sites to pick up tires and are burdened with storing the tires until a collection event is scheduled.

Tires collected this year were taken by Earth Services of Benton to Marion, Ky., for shredding and recycling or reuse.

