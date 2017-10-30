Madison County court officials to mark National Adoption Day

Madison County Circuit Court officials will participate in National Adoption Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18.

This is the day when an unprecedented number of courts and communities in 50 states come together to finalize thousands of adoptions of children from foster care. Many foster care children wait three or more years before being adopted — a long time in a child’s life. One in five children will “age out” of foster care without being adopted.

“Uniting a child with a family who loves them is one of the best opportunities I have as a judge to help our community,” Judge Sarah Smith says of the program.

Smith is the chair of this year’s ceremony.

“National Adoption Day is a day to celebrate with the children who have found their forever home, and to raise awareness for children in foster care waiting to find permanent, loving families,” she said. “This is our second year celebrating this special occasion and we are excited to see that this event has grown even bigger this year.”

Smith, Judge Janet Heflin, Judge Maureen Schuette, Judge Martin Mengarelli and Judge David Dugan will preside over 25 or more adoptions.

Special invitations have been sent to post-adoptive parents, prospective adoptive parents as well as caseworkers and their supervisors.

Chief Judge David Hylla will open the proceedings at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 327 at the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. The courthouse will open at 9:30 a.m.

Tom Cinque of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will perform a magic show, and face-painting and refreshments will be provided.

All those interested in the adoption process are encouraged to attend.

