Madison County Courthouse to open doors for National Adoption Day

EDWARDSVILLE — For the second year in a row, the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville will join hundreds of courthouses across the country and open its doors Saturday for a special reason: to finalize the adoptions of 45 children in foster care who have been waiting for permanent, loving homes on National Adoption Day.

Chief Circuit Judge David Hylla, Judge Maureen D. Schuette, Judge Sarah D. Smith, Judge Janet R. Heflin, Judge Martin J. Mengarelli and Judge David W. Dugan, adoption attorneys and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services staff will come together to make the day memorable for these new families. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the finalizations will begin at 10 a.m. A celebration, including refreshments and activities for the children, will follow.

“Since last November, Illinois DCFS has helped more than 1,700 children find forever families,” DCFS Acting Director B.J. Walker said. “We are excited to celebrate the families that are becoming complete today and encourage others to adopt.”

National Adoption Day, which takes place the Saturday before Thanksgiving, is a collective national effort to raise awareness of the more than 110,000 youths in foster care who are waiting for families to call their own.

National Adoption Day has made the dreams of thousands of children come true by working with courts, judges, attorneys, adoption professionals, child welfare agencies, advocates and policymakers to finalize adoptions and create and celebrate adoptive families. Since its inception in 2000, National Adoption Day has helped nearly 65,000 children across the country move from foster care to forever families. Last year approximately 4,700 children were adopted on this special day.

