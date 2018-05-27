Madison County farmers find conservation cost-share opportunities

× Expand Madison County farmers learn about soil health in Highland with local soil consultant Jerry Berning.

Farmers are busy in the field, and local conservation staff are busy supporting farmers in their conservation efforts.

Continuing the tradition of preserving the area’s natural resource heritage, Madison County farmers are working with local and federal agencies to participate in programs designed to help farmers identify potential natural resource problems and get working solutions on the ground. In Madison County especially, soil erosion and water quality are a chief concern. Local farmers are known for their innovation in protecting the soil and water by taking part in several opportunities to improve soil health and water quality.

Local conservation cost-share opportunities come in many forms. Most farmers are aware of USDA-issued federal conservation programs such as Conservation Reserve Program and Environmental Quality Incentives Program. However, the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Partners Program is another option when looking for funding to support conservation projects. In Madison County, Conservation Partners Program is issued by the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District. Farmers and landowners having problems with soil erosion, soil health, nutrient loss, or water quality issues can contact the district to schedule a conservation planning visit and begin the application process. Conservation Partners Program funding also assists landowners to safely decommission inactive water wells. Farmers also benefit from Conservation Partners Program by learning about the soil health advantages of cover crops, and the cost-share available for rotating cover crops into their farming operations. Nutrient management projects are another popular practice eligible for cost-share through SWCD and other local conservation initiatives, such as HeartLands Conservancy’s Watershed Projects and city of Highland’s Water Quality Initiative.

HeartLands Conservancy works with landowners and farmers, cost-sharing on projects that help control sediment loss and reduce nutrient pollution. Nineteen local projects are in the works, including ponds, water and sediment control basins, grassed waterways, streambank and stream channel projects, and an agricultural waste management facility. These projects were identified as part of Madison County’s Upper Silver Creek Watershed Plan. HeartLands will host an educational tour of project highlights, allowing farmers and landowners to learn more about how best practices improve water quality in agricultural and urban areas. The tour is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 13, departing from Troy Tri-Township Park. All are welcome to attend and required registration can be made by contacting Janet Buchanan at janet.buchanan@heartlandsconservancy.org. Madison County SWCD, a key partner in the Watershed Plan, is also a good point of contact to keep farmers and landowners in the know of upcoming HeartLands Conservancy application deadlines.

“HeartLands is always open to partnerships with like-minded organizations, and to connecting with individuals who want to make a difference in protecting agricultural and natural areas,” Project Manager Janet Buchanan said. “Looking for — and creating — funding opportunities is easier when we collaborate.”

For landowners and farmers in the Highland Silver Lake Watershed, the city of Highland’s Water Quality Initiative is another source of conservation assistance. The Highland Water Department is funding cost-share on conservation projects such as dredging or construction of ponds, the stabilization of stream banks and drainage ditches, and installation of water and sediment control basins and grassed waterways. Cost-share on projects in high-priority areas will continue, and information about the program is available from Highland Parks and Recreation Director Mark Rosen at (618) 651-8899.

Cost-sharing programs and a list of eligible conservation practices can be found by contacting the Madison County SWCD at (618) 656-7300, ext. 3. As with any opportunity, time is of the essence. Every program has application deadlines. The state-funded CPP program will accept applications from now until July 1. By contacting the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District and requesting a conservation planning visit, farmers will find assistance in identifying possibilities to improve the productivity and sustainability of their farm system.

“If you’re a Madison County farmer or landowner, making a phone call or taking a trip to your SWCD might be worth your while,” a press release states. “If you have farmer neighbors, asking them if they know about the open CPP application period might be a good ice breaker to get to know the busy folks in the tractor cab.”

