Madison County generates $28,148 from surplus vehicle sale

Madison County generated more than $28,000 in revenue by selling surplus vehicles at a recent auction.

Last month, Madison County held the auction at the Wood River Facility and sold more than a dozen vehicles and equipment, totaling $28,148.

“By auctioning unused property, we generated revenue for the county and encouraged fiscal responsibility,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto commended Purchasing Director Linda Ogden during a Finance Committee meeting on Monday for putting the event together. McRae said he attended the auction.

“It was successful,” McRae said. “The county received retail prices on most of the vehicles. I was surprised by how much we actually got on some of them, too.”

The items, which were sold to the highest bidder, included trucks, box trailers, SUVs, cars, and vans.

Prenzler said it was good the county was able to generate revenue from the sale of the property.

The county tries to recycle or reuse equipment and materials no longer needed by county departments before disposing of them. The county initiated a program 12 years ago making vehicles available to governmental entities for $1 after they are taken out of service because of high mileage or age.

“Often times fire districts and the county’s smaller police department purchase the vehicles,” Prenzler said. “No matter how the county sells its surplus vehicles, the taxpayers win. The county recoups some costs or a government entity saves money by purchasing a decommissioned county vehicle rather than buying a new one.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter