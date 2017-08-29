Madison County Health Department recruiting emergency volunteers

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Health Department is recruiting volunteers to assist during emergencies or disasters.

The Health Department will host training for its Medical Reserve Corps from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Public Health Administrator Toni Corona said as everyone joins together to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the nation, the reserve corps is looking to recruit and train volunteers to support the county during emergencies or disasters.

“Sept. 11 is a day of history, emotion, and reflection,” Corona said. “For many Americans, it is also a day of service that provides an opportunity for citizens to put into action a shared belief — joining together we can make our country stronger and better.”

She said the Health Department is dedicated to protecting the health of its citizens at all times.

“We recognize these emergencies are often too large to handle alone,” she said. “The Medical Reserve Corps is part of a national program developed to help local communities during times of emergencies and disasters.”

She said the corps needs trained and ready volunteers.

“We currently have 325 volunteers,” she said. “Our goal is to reach 600.”

Volunteers require no medical experience. They will learn about Public Health Emergency Response, Incident Command System, Strategic National Stockpile, Points of Dispensing, and Personal and Family Preparedness.

“We want to have volunteers who are prepared to prevent disease and protect the public’s health,” corps Volunteer Coordinator Cathy Paone said. “It is critical to our emergency response.”

Advanced registration is required to attend the training session; seating is limited.

Contact Cathy Paone at (618) 296-6096 or cmpaone@co.madison.il.us to register or to sign up to be a volunteer.

