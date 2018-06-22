Madison County helps Highland go round and round

× Expand roundabout

EDWARDSVILLE — The city of Highland is about to go round and round again, thanks to Madison County officials.

The County Board approved a $50,000 agreement Wednesday night for funding on the construction of a roundabout intersection at Broadway Street, St. Rose Road, Iberg Road and Veterans Honors Parkway in Highland.

County Board member David Michael of Highland, a member of the county’s Transportation Committee, said the new roundabout will be beneficial.

“Highland is making an investment in the city’s safety,” Michael said. “This will be the third roundabout for the city.”

One is located at Troxler and Illinois 143/160; the other is at Poplar Street and Broadway.

The city was notified nearly two years ago by the Illinois Department of Transportation that it received funding for the project through the local Highway Safety Improvement Program.

The county will appropriate the funding from its County Matching Tax Fund to finance the county’s share of the project.

County Board member Tom McRae, chair of the Transportation Committee, said to be able to leverage local funding to match the federal grant allows the community to add another nice addition and improve safety.

Michael said the project would also help residents who live in the district of board members Judy Kuhn and Phil Chapman, also of Highland.

“We all serve on the Transportation Committee, and it’s been good working with them on this project,” he said. “It will benefit everyone in our district.”

