Madison County Home and Community Education awards scholarships

Madison County Home and Community Education has awarded two scholarships to high school seniors Taryn Brown (pictured) and Katie France.

High school seniors with a relative or who are members of the organization are encouraged to apply. For more information, contact emhohl@gmail.com.

The organization also recognized one of its members, Kay Losch, 94, for being in the organization for 70 years.

Group members recently took a trip to Carlinville. They took a charter bus to the “Million Dollar” Courthouse, the Sears Homes, and the Anderson Mansion, touring each. They stopped on the town’s square, where they had lunch, shopped and did a quick drive by Blackburn College. The courthouse was built between 1867-1870. The project cost approximately $1 million, hence its name, and is made primarily of limestone, which was hauled to its current location by oxen.

