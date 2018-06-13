Madison County judges unveil famous Lincoln portrait

× Expand Participants in the dedication ceremony included (from left) Judge David Dugan, Justice David Overstreet, Illinois Judges Association President Judge John Coady, Illinois State Bar Association Third Vice President Dennis Orsey, (right of portrait) Chief Judge David Hylla, Judge Barbara Crowder, Judge Sarah Smith, Justice Tom Welch, and Judge Andreas Matoesian.

EDWARDSVILLE | The famous 1860 photograph of Abraham Lincoln presented at the Madison County Courthouse on May 21 now hangs in the lobby of the building at 155 N. Main St.

The portrait was presented in a ceremony presided over by Chief Judge David Hylla. Illinois State Historical Society board member Cindy Reinhardt and Illinois Judges Association President John Coady spoke about the history of the amazing photograph.

The canvas portrait is 30 inches by 40 inches and was donated to Madison County as part of a project sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, the Illinois Judges Foundation, and the Illinois State Historical Society to commemorate the Illinois bicentennial. The organizations have a goal of placing one Lincoln portrait in a courthouse in each county of the state by the Dec. 3 bicentennial date.

Famed photographer Alexande Hesler took the portrait June 3, 1860. Lincoln said of the photograph, “That looks better and expresses me better than any I have ever seen; if it pleases people, I am satisfied.”

Dressed in his typical dark suit coat, vest and bow tie, Lincoln is pictured with a solemn expression, peering slightly to his left past the camera lens. He has a cord across the front of his white shirt, which was attached to his reading glasses.

Framed underneath the Lincoln portrait is a certificate of authenticity that notes the organizations responsible for its donation. The public is encouraged to view the portrait from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays in the northwest corner of the first floor.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter