Madison County offers Christmas tree recycling

EDWARDSVILLE – As residents prepare to take down Christmas decorations, Madison County, a regional leader in sustainability and recycling initiatives, will again assist residents through the establishment of 27 locations throughout the county where residents can drop off Christmas trees for recycling and chipping.

The Madison County Planning and Development, which develops and implements the county’s sustainability programs, has announced the Christmas Tree Recycling stations in cities, villages and townships that are accepting the trees.

The locations are:

Alton: Milton Park at south end of Aberdeen, Haskell Park at 1211 Henry St., Riverview Park on Bluff Street

Collinsville: Public Works Garage, 850 S. Morrison St.

Edwardsville and Edwardsville Township: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, near the trash bin in the lower parking lot; trees accepted until Jan. 31

Granite City: Granite City Parks Department, 29th and State streets

Madison: Curbside pickup

Wood River: City Garage at 143 & 14th Street and Envirotech Facility, 144 Lantana Drive

Alhambra: Village Maintenance Shed, 421 Elm St.

Bethalto: Behind Water Office, 101 S. Prairie

East Alton: Municipal Garage, 331 Playground Court

Glen Carbon: Citizens Park, Daenzer Street

Godfrey: Street Department, 6212 Godfrey Road

Grantfork: Municipal shed, 210 Lynn St.

Hartford: Curbside pickup

Fort Russell Township: Highway garage, 112 Clover St., Moro

Foster Township: Township garage, 4754 Fosterburg Road, Alton

Hamel Township: Township Highway Department, 403 N. Old U.S. Route 66, Hamel

Helvetia Township: Township shed at 12466 Buckeye Road, Highland

Leef Township: Township garage, 12905 Niggli Road, Highland

Marine Township: Township shed, 620 N. Vernon St., Marine

Nameoki Township: Township Highway Department, 4250 State Route 162, Pontoon Beach; trees may be dropped off at front gate without obstructing the entrance.

Olive Township: Highway Department, 8363 Frontage Road, New Douglas

Omphghent Township: Township shed, 650 Main St., Worden

Pin Oak Township: 3700 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville

St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Road, St. Jacob

Troy: Tri-Township Park, in parking lot by Pavilion One, 410 Wickliffe St.

Venice Township: 910 Madison Ave., Venice

Wood River Township: 1010 Eighth St., Cottage Hills; drop-off 8 a.m. to noon Monday or noon to 3 p.m. Friday or pickup with bagged yard waste; township residents encouraged to call ahead for pickup at (618) 259-2490

The Planning and Development department’s sustainability and recycling programs serve Madison County communities through a wide range of programs that promote wise use of resources and awareness of sustainability-related issues and options. These programs result in healthier communities, reduced waste and cost savings for all members of the county and Metro East.

Sustainability programs help residents make informed choices that contribute to a greater quality of life for those who live and work in Madison County and serve to attract an increased number of potential new residents and businesses.

