Madison County offers Christmas tree recycling

Give the community a gift this holiday season by recycling your Christmas tree at more than 25 locations throughout Madison County.

In coordination with Madison County Planning and Development, townships and municipalities throughout the county are providing 26 drop-off sites for residents.

Director of Planning and Development Matt Brandmeyer said the Christmas Tree Recycling Program has operated successfully for the last 20 years. He said trees are chipped into mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the community.

Brandmeyer said it’s easier to give back to the community by recycling a Christmas tree instead of tossing it in the trash, plus it keeps trees out of landfills.

Trees will be accepted from Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Monday, Jan. 15. Trees must be cleaned of all ornaments, lights, wire, string and other décor before dropping off. Pine wreaths, pine roping, or other landscape waste is prohibited.

Locations accepting trees from Madison County residents include:

Alhambra-Alhambra Township: Village Maintenance Shed, 421 Elm St., Alhambra

Alton: 1 Emma Kaus Lane, Alton

Collinsville: Jaycee Sports Complex, 198 Complex Drive, Collinsville, by the water plant

Collinsville City Garage: 850 S Morrison, Collinsville

Woodland Park, Olive Street, Collinsville, between the baseball diamonds, near the restrooms

Collinsville Township: Collinsville Township Road District, 1408 N. Bluff Road, Collinsville, curbside pickup for unincorporated Collinsville Township only

Edwardsville: Hoppe Park, Winston Brown Recreation Complex, 1325 Schiller Ave., west end of parking lot

Edwardsville Township: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, near the trash bin in the lower parking lot. Trees will be accepted until Jan. 31.

Fort Russell Township: Highway Garage, 112 Clover St., Moro

Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Road, Alton, behind garage

Glen Carbon: Fire Station No. 1 parking lot, Danzer Drive, Glen Carbon

Godfrey: Street Department, 6212 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Granite City: Granite City Park District, 29th and State streets, Granite City; accepting trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9

Hamel-Hamel Township: Township Highway Department, 403 N. Old US Route 66, Hamel

Hartford: Curbside pickup

Helvetia Township: Township Shed, 12466 Buckeye Road, Highland

Madison: Curbside pickup

Marine Township: Township Shed, 620 N. Vernon St., Marine

Olive Township: Highway Department, 8363 Frontage Road, New Douglas

Pin Oak Township: Pin Oak Township Highway Department, 3702 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville

Saline Township: Saline Township Shed, 3642 George St., Highland

St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Road, St. Jacob

Troy: Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy

Venice Township: Venice Township Building, 910 Madison Ave., Venice, on north side of building

Wood River: 400 Smith Court, Wood River

Wood River Township: Wood River Township Building, 1010 Eighth St., Cottage Hills

