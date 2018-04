Madison County officials offer drug take-back site

EDWARDSVILLE | State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons, Coroner Steve Nonn, and Sheriff John Lakin are once again encouraging Madison County residents to bring their expired, or unwanted, prescription or over-the-counter medications to Edwardsville as part of the National Take-Back Initiative sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

As part of Gibbons’ ongoing participation in the Lock Your Meds public outreach campaign, he is once more co-sponsoring a prescription drug collection site at the County Administration Building in Edwardsville with Nonn and Lakin as part of the upcoming National Take-Back Initiative scheduled for Saturday. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the parking lot on Second Street in downtown Edwardsville.

Last April, Americans turned in 447 tons (more than 893,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,400 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 12 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 6.4 million pounds — about 3,200 tons — of pills. Many police departments in Madison County, including the Sheriff’s Department, have permanent drop-off sites available for residents.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses from these drugs. Studies show most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

For more information on Lock Your Meds, visit the state’s attorney's website. More information on locations can be found online.

