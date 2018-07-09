Madison County plans to join network to assist animals

EDWARDSVILLE | Madison County is planning to network more in order to save shelter pets.

The Public Safety Committee approved a resolution Monday that will allow Animal Care and Control to enter into an agreement with Best Friends Network, a program of Best Friends Animal Society.

“Being part of the Best Friends Network will give Madison County the ability to connect with area animal welfare groups, as well as those across the country, and a chance to save more animals,” Animal Control manager Katherine Conder said.

Since taking the job at Animal Control last month, Conder is committed to improvements for the shelter’s pets and the community. She said by joining the network the county will be able to develop new partnerships with rescue groups and local nonprofits.

“We are stronger as a community if everyone is successful,” she said. “Our goal is to save as many animals as we can.”

The county will receive a $1,000 grant for becoming a member of the network.

“Usually you’re required to pay to be member of something,” Conder said. “Instead, we are getting a grant for joining.”

Conder said by being a partner in the network, the county will have the opportunity to participate in adoption promotions, apply for grants, access Best Friends resources and take advantage of corporate sponsorship. Animal Control employees would also be able to participate in workshops and conferences.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he believes becoming a network partner will give Animal Control more resources to save shelter pets’ lives.

“Our goal to be able to reach the 90 percent save rate,” Conder said. “By becoming part of a larger network, we believe we will be able to succeed.”

