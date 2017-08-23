Madison County prosecutor running for 56th District seat

GLEN CARBON — Madison County prosecutor Rachelle Aud Crowe on Wednesday announced her candidacy in the Democratic primary for the 56th Illinois Senate District, with a pledge to bring local values and a prosecutor’s determination to Springfield.

“In the courtroom, I’ve never been afraid to take on the most difficult cases to protect our community,” Crowe said. “In the Senate, I won’t be afraid to tackle Illinois’ most difficult problems to create a brighter future for our state. I fight every day to protect this community, my home, and I would be honored to do the same as your senator.”

Crowe has served for more than a decade as a criminal prosecutor at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, where she has built a reputation for taking on tough cases. As one of the first prosecutors assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit, she has successfully represented the public in hundreds of homicide, abuse, drug, and gang-related crimes.

“Our community has felt the squeeze of ever-increasing property taxes due to under-funded public schools and job losses,” she said. “As a prosecutor, I can attest to how the lack of educational and employment opportunities has impacted the health of our community.

“I grew up in the Wood River area in a family who worked at Olin, Laclede Steel, and the Wood River Refinery. Our district knows the devastation of manufacturing job losses, but remains attractive and primed for wide growth. I’ll be a strong advocate for job creation and investment in businesses and workers, including protecting the hard-fought rights of working families. I’ll also fight for more school funding with less of a reliance on property taxes, so teachers will have the resources they need without families having to pay the price.”

“With Senator (Bill) Haine’s retirement, we need another strong leader who will be a champion for this district,” Crowe said. “I began my career as an intern under Senator Haine at the State’s Attorney’s Office, and I would be honored to continue his work. I’m ready show up, listen to our families, and get to work fighting for them in the Senate.”

Rachelle and her husband, Jim, are raising their two young children in Glen Carbon. She is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The 56th Illinois Senate District comprises all or parts of Alton, Bethalto, Caseyville, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Fairview Heights, Hartford, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Granite City, Madison, Maryville, O’Fallon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, Shiloh, South Roxana, Swansea, and Wood River.

rachelleforsenate.com

