Madison County receives $1.89 million to combat homelessness

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County has received $1.89 million in federal funding to support its operations in the fight against homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $1,891,803 on Tuesday to Madison County Community Development to address homelessness throughout the county. The funds are part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care program.

“The Continuum of Care grants that were awarded provide critical support in aiding persons experiencing homelessness,” David Harrison, homeless services manager with community development, said.

Harrison said the money will be used to provide continued service for programs, which includes housing and services to assist people getting back on their feet.

“With added stress on emergency shelters, especially this time of year, the funds allow for more permanent housing options for our neighbors without housing,” he said.

More than 600,000 Americans are homeless and more than 25 percent of those are children. In Madison County, children represent approximately 45 percent of the homeless population.

“There are many reasons for homelessness,” Harrison said. “Some are homeless due to mental health issues; others devastated by the recession have not recovered. There are all types of reasons.”

Harrison said the county has received the federal funding for a number of years, but the grant amount changes from year to year.

“Last year we lost funding for three programs and another suffered a funding cut,” he said. “This year we lost funding for one program but gained a new one. Despite that, we are still unable to help many of those who need it.”

Harrison said the funds are critical to the local continuum of care and serve the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Community Development oversees local funding for 144 permanent supportive housing beds for families and individuals and 28 units of rapid re-housing for families.

Agencies that will receive funding include:

Chestnut Family Connections — $112,590

Chestnut Madison Recovery — $219,972

Chestnut Families in Safe Recovery — $277,639

Good Samaritan House Rapid Re-housing — $88,526

Madison County CoC Planning — $53,116

Madison County Housing First — $262,031

Chestnut Mainstay Center — $596,934

Centerstone Theodoro Place — $280,995

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler praised Harrison and his team for securing the funding.

“This will provide several opportunities to serve the people of Madison County,” Prenzler said. “The Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness should be commended for their tireless efforts.”

