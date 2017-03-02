Madison County recruiting emergency volunteers

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Health Department is recruiting volunteers.

The health department will host Medical Reserve Corps volunteer orientation training Monday, March 27. Volunteers require no medical experience.

“When an emergency happens, Madison County Health Department Medical Reserve Corps is there to help respond to the needs of the community,” Public Health Emergency Management Coordinator Michele Milton said. “Being prepared for a public health emergency is fundamental in preventing an emergency situation from becoming worse.”

The Health Department is dedicated to protecting citizens’ health during a public health emergency, but these emergencies are often too large to handle alone. The Medical Reserve Corps is part of a national program developed to help communities organize for a public health disaster.

Public health emergencies are occurrences that may pose a significant threat to a population such as a natural disaster, act of terrorism, or infectious disease outbreak. The department works to prepare for these emergencies, especially in the area of infectious disease.

During such a disaster, trained volunteers will be essential in aiding the department in the distribution of antibiotics and vaccines to the population at risk.

“Our Medical Reserve Corps volunteers serve a vital role by assisting us to reach the community during large-scale emergency situations,” Milton said. “Individuals do not have to have medical background.”

Milton said non-medical positions are available and are just as important, even during a public health emergency.

“Our goal is to train volunteers to function effectively in order to maximize community health during a public health emergency,’” she said. “Volunteer orientation is the first step toward meeting this goal.”

Milton said preparedness is a shared responsibility and it takes a whole community.

The department encourages county residents to be better prepared and invites them to join in the effort.

The health department is seeking people 18 and older with a variety of backgrounds and interests to join the Medical Reserve Corps.

Volunteer orientation training is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

Volunteers will learn about the Medical Reserve Corps, public health emergency response, incident command system, strategic national stockpile, points of dispensing and family preparedness.

Seating is limited and the registration deadline is March 20. Advanced registration is required to attend the training. To attend contact Madison County Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer Coordinator Cathy Paone at (618) 296-6096 or cmpaone@co.madison.il.us.

Madison County Medical Reserve Corps is now part of the Gateway Volunteer Network in the bi-state area (Missouri and Illinois). It is a collaborative effort to bring people volunteering for public health emergencies together into one group.

madisonchd.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter