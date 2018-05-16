Madison County seeking HVAC contractors

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials would like to see more contractors take part in its weatherization program.

The county is soliciting bids for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning contractors interested in doing work in Community Development’s weatherization program. Selected contractors would retrofit HVAC systems in residential homes.

“Year after year, we’ve seen the same four contractors,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We want to see more companies doing work. I want to encourage more people to submit bids.”

To obtain an information package on the program, contractors are required to attend a mandatory informational meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, in the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Suite 145 in Edwardsville.

Contractors interested in bidding should call Madison County Weatherization at (618) 296-4383 and register, a requirement of the grant program that pays for weatherization projects. Program requirements and the process will be discussed at the meeting.

Contractors cannot attend the meeting without registering and cannot bid on jobs without attending the meeting. Bids will be accepted no later than June 5.

The weatherization program operates through state and federal grants and funds as a way to help homeowners save energy. The program is designed to help residents, particularly senior citizens, the disabled and households with young children to stay comfortable and save money on energy costs.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, studies have found the total benefit-cost ratio for residents' energy bills is 4 to 1. For every dollar spent, each household will save four times the amount spent over 20 years, which is the life expectancy of the measures done.

Weatherization was done on 67 homes throughout Madison County between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017, averaging $10,319 in improvements. The county received more than $691,000 in funding for the program.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter