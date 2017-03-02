Madison County tax sale generates $5.3 million

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser announced that the county’s annual tax sale Feb. 21 resulted in the sale of $5,313,327 in taxes with an average penalty rate of 2.89 percent. This sale surpassed last year’s penalty rate of 3.18 percent.

“Once again the weighted average penalty rate was low, which benefits those whose taxes were sold,” Slusser said. “The lower the rate, the less it costs a taxpayer to redeem their delinquent taxes.

“Times are tough, and Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the nation, so our office makes every effort to help those who may be struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

Each county in Illinois holds an annual tax sale to collect delinquent taxes, which are distributed throughout their taxing districts. Illinois requires these sales, or auctions, so taxing entities such as school districts, townships, municipalities, libraries, fire protection districts, etc. receive the money they levied for that year.

Slusser said 29 tax buyers took part in this year’s event, purchasing taxes on 2,623 parcels. He said of those sold parcels, 67 percent of them (1,279 parcels) were sold at a 1 percent penalty or less.

Slusser credits lower penalty rates with the automated bidding system that the county currently uses along with the high number of participating tax buyers. Automated sales have become the most popular method of conducting a tax sale throughout Illinois. These automated systems capture bids with an accuracy that would be unreachable by any other standard.

Anyone whose taxes were sold should contact the Madison County Clerk’s office at (618) 692-6290 for more information. For information about the tax sale, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

