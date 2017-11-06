Madison County to host Cover Crop Field Day

What is soil? It’s much more than “dirt.”

Ask farmers to estimate the value of the complex medium that supports their crops and livelihood. Soil is worth more than its weight in gold. A microscopic jungle of minerals and microbiology, these soil elements clean our air and water and grow the food we eat.

Soils come in many types. Madison County has fine, silty, yellowish red-hued soils. While they are productive, they are also erosive. Take a trip into farm country and look out the window — you’ll regularly see erosion control practices, such as grass planted in valleys between hills, called “grassed waterways.” Or you might see fields dimpled with perforated orange pipes — these are water and sediment control basins. However, you will notice more winter fields trading bare dirt for cover crops as more farmers recognize the benefit of nurturing soil in its off season with cover crop grains, legumes, and vegetables.

Several Madison County municipal and agricultural organizations have joined the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District in hosting a Cover Crop Field Day event to demonstrate the value of cover crops and how they can address local problems. The event’s organizers chose to highlight cover crops by hosting the event in the Highland Silver Lake Watershed.

As with many lakes in Madison County, the erodible quality of silts causes soil particles to run off during heavy rain. Over decades, lakes can lose their depth. In the case of Highland Silver Lake, the drinking water source for Highland, St. Jacob, Grantfork, and Pierron, lost capacity means lost water for homes and businesses. The city of Highland has encouraged local participation in conservation efforts for decades but recently has kicked off a new water quality initiative.

“The city of Highland supports any endeavor that will help protect the longevity of Silver Lake, and cover crops could be an integral part of that solution,” Highland Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen said. “Not only would it help reduce silt runoff from entering the lake, farmers could keep their precious topsoil.”

What makes the soils in eastern Madison County so special? Mineral sodium in the bedrock that formed these fine soil materials is still present in today’s tiny soil particles. Higher levels of sodium in soil make the soils more friable. Farmers have come to recognize that these soils often need special handling.

“When you have soils like this, you have to deal with them,” said Ron Hunsche of Hunsche Excavating Inc., who farms 1,100 acres, 850 of which lie in the Highland Silver Lake watershed. Ron and his son Brent have adopted several methods of conservation farming.

“We really believe in it,” Hunsche said. “We also have used gypsum as a soil conditioner for a few years, and we think that’s making a difference. The big thing is trying to prevent the soil from eroding away in the first place. Brent and I are fortunate because we have a lot of big equipment for building erosion control structures, but that’s not the whole battle. Building healthier soil is.”

Leaders in the Highland Silver Lake soil health initiative, the Hunsches will host the event at their farm. Forty-plus acres of cover crop-planted fields will be on display to demonstrate cover crops. The event also will feature guest speaker Dr. Karl Williard of Southern Illinois University, who will talk about the use of cover crops in preventing nutrient runoff. Soil scientist Bryan Fitch and soil conservationist Brendaly Rodriguez-Munoz of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service will discuss soil health and the nature of sodium soils. Breakout sessions will include a discussion with gypsum marketing specialist Nancy Pals as a soil conditioner and an update on the Highland Silver Lake Water Quality Initiative from Highland municipal representatives. A panel discussion will feature local experienced cover crop farmers as well as Woody Woodruff of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance. Complimentary lunch will be served at noon.

The Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District organized the event. Ken Rinkel of Rinkel Farms, chairman of the Madison County SWCD Board, said he’s looking forward to the event.

“I’m like a lot of other farmers: I’m leaning more toward using cover crops,” Rinkel said. “But before I go all-in, I need questions answered. This Field Day will give me a chance to hear from the farmers who have been using cover crops for a while, and have advice to give on management and results.”

The Madison County SWCD Cover Crop Field Day is open to the public. This free event will be 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 7, at 12610 Niggli Road in Highland. Registration will be taken on site beginning at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call the Madison County SWCD at (618) 656-7300, ext. 3.

