Madison County to host household hazardous waste collection day

× Expand Madison County Planning and Development employees collected household hazardous waste materials during a collection event in June at the Gateway Conference Center in Collinsville. The county will hold a collection event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. Reservations are required to drop off hazardous items.

WOOD RIVER | Madison County is offering residents a free household hazardous waste collection day next month, but residents are required to register to drop off materials.

The Planning and Development Department will host the collection event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road. The Facilities Management Committee approved use of the property for the event on Tuesday.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said household hazardous waste poses a threat to public health and the environment. He said following a collection event in June in Collinsville, he’s heard nothing but positive feedback.

“People were excited about it,” he said. “Proper disposal of hazardous materials is key to keeping our homes and communities clean and safe.”

“Pre-registration is mandatory, which cuts down on wait times to drop off materials,” said Kim Petzing, the county’s resource management coordinator. “People were in and out in five minutes (at the last event) compared to previous years, where they would wait for hours to drop off items.”

The event is open to Madison County residents. Collections are for residential waste only, and business waste is not accepted.

Petzing said residents who have reservations are encouraged to bring not only their household hazardous waste, but others as well.

A limited number of spaces are available, and reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations are available online; residents without computer access can call the Madison County Recycling Hotline at (618) 296-6647 to reserve their spot.

Items that can be disposed include oil-based paints, pesticide, cleaning solvents, paint thinners, hobby chemicals, antifreeze, pool chemicals, household batteries, items containing mercury such as thermostats; thermometers, herbicides, motor oil, old gasoline, lawn fertilizers and chemicals, used or empty propane tanks, lead acid batteries, and fluorescent lights.

Unacceptable items include latex paint, used tires, ammunition, agricultural wastes, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, business or biohazard waste.

Funding for the events comes from the county’s landfill tipping fees. For more information, contact the Madison County Recycling Hotline at (618) 296-6647.

County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto, a member of the Facilities Committee, said the collection event is a great service to taxpayers.

“I encourage everyone to take advantage of it,” McRae said. “This is a great use of our county resources (tipping fees.)”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter