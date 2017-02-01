Madison County to keep residents informed about construction projects

× Expand i-Stockr Getty Images/iStockphoto road construction A road roller works at a construction site in this stock photo.

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County wants to keep residents up to date on its road construction projects by putting them online.

“We thought it would be a good way to alert the public about what’s going on,” County Engineer Mark Gvillo said.

The Highway Department works hard to minimize the disruption caused by road construction and in doing so, wants to keep everyone apprised of construction projects and timelines, Gvillo said.

Gvillo said the department is committed to keeping the community informed of its capital improvement projects. The website includes the name of the city, road, location, type of construction — road closed vs. delayed traffic; start date and estimated end dates, which could change because of inclement weather and other factors.

He said the county was getting ready to tear down a bridge and the state notified his department to inform the public as the bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The county placed a notice about the bridge, which carries Pin Oak Road across Silver Creek near Marine, on its website.

Residents can receive email updates on the county’s road construction projects affecting traffic by clicking on the red “subscribe for page updates” at the top right of the Highway Department’s Road Construction page.

Visit the Highway Department’s website at co.madison.il.us/departments/highway2/road_closures.php to subscribe or for a list of current road closures.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter