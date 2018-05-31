Madison County to provide air-conditioning units

EDWARDSVILLE | Madison County and Ameren Illinois will soon be giving away air conditioners to qualified low-income households.

Madison County Community Development is partnering with Ameren to provide energy-efficient window air-conditioning units to eligible households at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty level guidelines. The county will start taking appointments at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

For an appointment to apply for an air conditioner, call (618) 296-6485. Households that received air conditioners during the past three years are not eligible.

Guidelines for qualification:

Each household member must provide gross income documentation for the entire household/family income for the past 90 days. Everyone 18 or older must provide income documentation.

Applicant must present a picture ID.

Family must reside in Madison County.

Each household/individual must complete an intake form.

Must provide Social Security cards for each household member

Be 60 years or older or suffer from a medical condition that can be relieved by air conditioning. Any person younger than 60 must provide a letter from the applicant’s physician containing a specific ailment a household member suffers from or have children younger than 5, regardless of an existing medical condition. Medical conditions may include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, coronary disease or immediate terminal illness.

Each household must provide a current copy of a utility bill to prove the home has utilities and is not delinquent. Utility must be less than $500.

A qualified household will only receive one air-conditioning unit. Applicants will be required to show a photo ID when they pick up their AC unit and only the person who applied will be allow to pick up the unit.

Staff will present a release/waiver/indemnifying agreement to those who pick up an air conditioner. Staff from Community Services Block Grant, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, and Weatherization administer the program.

