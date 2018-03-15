Madison County to support U.S. Steel at career fair

WOOD RIVER — Madison County will join forces with U.S. Steel Corp. during a career fair this week at the Granite City Works location.

Director of Employment and Training Anthony Fuhrmann said U.S. Steel is hosting the fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to recruit employees for positions at the plant.

“We will be assisting the company’s Human Resource Department in this process,” Fuhrmann said.

U.S. Steel announced last week it would restart Blast Furnace B, which would increase the demand for steel and bring back as many as 500 laid-off workers. During a Grants Committee meeting earlier this week, it was announced the steel company was planning to hire at least 340 new people.

“We will be doing the testing for all applicants,” Fuhrmann said. “Essentially the county is acting as an employment agency when it comes to the testing of applicants for the steel mill.”

Fuhrmann said Employment and Training receives compensation from the company for its services.

“Anyone who is seeking a position must fill out an online application first,” he said.

There are both salaried and wage jobs available and include those in production, maintenance, management, safety, quality, and more. Several of the positions are for shift managers, safety and industrial hygiene, security and fire officers, electrical maintenance technicians, mechanical maintenance technicians and utility persons.

Anyone interested can find the job listings on the company’s website.

Following layoffs at the plant in 2015 as part of the support effort, Madison County Employment and Training, in association with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Local Workforce Investment Areas, provided a range of services to displaced workers, including job retraining.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he is pleased with the swift action taken by U.S. Steel to bring back employees.

“Although not everyone who got laid off is likely to come back,” Prenzler said. “Some of the workers retired or found new jobs.”

He said the Employment and Training Department assisted laid-off workers by offering job training and they have since switched careers.