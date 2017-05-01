Madison County Transit opens Troy Park & Ride Facility

GRANITE CITY — At a brief ceremony this morning, Madison County Transit Chairman Dan Corbett was joined by Troy Mayor Al Adomite, MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane and other local officials, staff and trustees to cut a ribbon commemorating the opening of the new MCT Troy Park & Ride Facility. Bus service to the site will officially begin Tuesday, May 2. Located at the intersection of South Main Street and U.S. 40 in Troy, Illinois, construction of the facility was initiated by MCT’s board last spring to replace the aging gravel lot, which had reached capacity. A $2.8 million contract was awarded to Keller Construction of Glen Carbon for construction. The project included:

180-car concrete parking facility to replace the 110-car gravel lot

Open-air passenger shelter

Underground detention to control runoff and energy-efficient LED lighting

24-hour video surveillance for passenger and staff safety

3,000 foot bike/pedestrian trail to Spring Valley Road and four bike lockers (not yet complete)

Pedestrian crossing at South Main Street, and reconstructed streets and sidewalks

The project required engineering services, property acquisition, demolition and utility work bringing the total cost to $3.7 million, of which 69 percent came from federal funds and 31 percemt with local MCT funds.

“MCT is proud to open another multi-modal facility to serve Madison County residents,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said. “This site will provide greater bike and bus connections for the people of Troy and the surrounding communities.”

The facility will serve commuters to St. Louis on the No. 14X Highland Express, students, faculty and staff commuting to SIUE on the No. 13X Highland – SIUE Express, and area residents traveling within Troy, Maryville and Glen Carbon on the No. 3 Glen Carbon - Highland. Combined, these routes carry more than 9,000 passengers each month. The new facility will also provide a transfer location for ACT Runabout passengers. Keller Construction was the general contractor for the project and subcontractors included: Brewster Companies, Electrico, Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions, Hutson & Assoc., Joseph F. Becker, Right Way Traffic Control, and Tindall Construction.

