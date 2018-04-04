Madison County Transit routes to be adjusted in Alton

× Expand A Madison County Transit bus at the MCT Alton Station.

GRANITE CITY — In an effort to improve bus service in the Alton area and facilitate faster, more direct trips and efficient transfers, Madison County Transit will make changes to the No. 7 Alton-Edwardsville, No. 8 Central Shuttle, No. 9 Washington Shuttle, No. 10 State and Elm Shuttle and No. 11 Brown Shuttle at the regularly scheduled service change effective Sunday, May 6. After hosting several public meetings and gathering critical feedback from passengers, MCT will make the following changes:

No. 7 Alton-Edwardsville

Reinstate hourly service to Alton Square Mall

Reduce frequency at Alton Multimodal Transportation Center (ARMTC) commensurate with demand. Service reduced from 30 minutes to hourly.

Serve Alton Square Mall on the weekends exclusively instead of ARMTC.

Maintain connections to the No. 10 State and Elm Shuttle at ARMTC.

No. 8 Central Shuttle

Introduce Sunday service from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Introduce service to new destinations, including Shop ‘n Save, Target and Schnucks.

Reinstate hourly service to Alton Square Mall and Elm Street (between Alby and State).

Create a timed transfer opportunity to the No. 10 on Saturdays at Alton Station.

No. 9 Washington Shuttle

Reroute buses to travel on Main Street in Upper Alton between Edwards and College to better serve Centerstone, Family Dollar, and the U.S. Post Office.

Extend evening service on the “long No. 9” to the senior apartment complexes (Skyline Towers, Marian Heights, and Muny Vista) as well as Alton Square and Target.

Introduce hourly service to the Bloomer, Henrietta, North Rodgers neighborhood as well as Senior Services Plus.

No. 11 Brown Shuttle

Create timed transfers with all other Alton routes on Saturdays at Alton Station.

No. 10 State and Elm Shuttle

Split the route into two separate branches. Each branch of the No. 10 will take less than 30 minutes from origination to destination and will operate hourly.

Re-introduce more direct, hourly service from Alton Station to Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) and Walmart. Eliminate service from Alton Station to ARMTC.

Reduce frequency from ARMTC to LCCC and Walmart from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes.

Eliminate service on Elm (trips are covered by the No. 8.)

Create timed transfers to No. 7 and No. 8 at ARMTC on weekdays.

Operate on Tolle instead of Pearl in Godfrey.

Create timed transfers at ARMTC on No. 7, No. 8, and No. 10.

“With a number of new destinations and additional evening and weekend trips, the May Service Change will significantly improve access in the Alton area for our passengers,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said.

For specific information on these and other MCT routes and schedules, consult an updated MCT timetable, dated “May 6, 2018.” Timetables can be found online, at MCT Stations, on MCT buses and at locations throughout Madison County. For details about MCT services, call (618) 797-INFO (4636) or email info@mct.org.

