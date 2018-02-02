Madison County Transit to hold public meetings in Alton

× Expand A Madison County Transit bus at the MCT Alton Station.

ALTON — In an effort to gather public comments about proposed service changes, Madison County Transit will host two open house-style public meetings in February.

Staff will disseminate information about the proposed changes, answer questions and record all comments. Highlights of the proposed changes in Alton include adjustments to the No. 7 Alton-Edwardsville, No. 8 Central Shuttle, No. 9 Washington Shuttle, No. 10 State and Elm and No. 11 Brown Shuttle.

Meetings schedule

10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, MCT Alton Station

2:30-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, Alton high-speed rail station

For individuals who cannot attend the public meetings but would like to view the proposal, a summary of the proposed changes, along with maps and schedules, is available at mct.org. Comments can be emailed to info@mct.org or sent to Madison County Transit, c/o May Service Change, One Transit Way, PO Box 7500, Granite City, IL 62040. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, to be considered.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter