Madison County Transit to serve Alton high-speed train station

GRANITE CITY — At its regularly scheduled service change on Aug. 6, Madison County Transit will make route and schedule adjustments that include serving the new multimodal Alton High Speed Rail Station.

The station will also serve as a transfer point for the routes listed below. To provide service to the facility and facilitate faster, more efficient transfers from Wood River and Edwardsville to Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, the following adjustments will take place at the service change:

No. 7 Alton-Edwardsville

Provide 30-minute service to the High-Speed Rail Station from Wood River and Edwardsville, removing all service on the No. 7 from Alton Square Mall.

Provide timed transfers at Wood River Station to the High-Speed Rail Station from Granite City, Hartford, Roxana and South Roxana.

No. 8 Central Shuttle

Provide 30-minute service to the High-Speed Rail Station from downtown Alton, removing all service on the No. 8 from Alton Square Mall.

Provide an in-direction connection to LCCC from Central Avenue via transfer to the No. 10 at the High-Speed Rail Station.

Eliminate service on a segment of Elm from Alby to State.

No. 10 State and Elm Shuttle

Provide 30-minute service to the High Speed Rail Station, to LCCC, and to the Godfrey area.

Provide service on a segment of Elm from Alby to State, previously operated by the No. 8.

Introduce 60-minute service to Alton Square, with connection opportunities to the No. 9 Washington Shuttle.

Reduce frequency at Alton Station from 30 minutes to 60 minutes.

Create a timed transfer at the High Speed Rail Station between the #7, #8, & #10 to facilitate a faster trip to and from Alton, Wood River and Edwardsville to LCCC.

In addition, MCT will make changes to the No. 13 Highland-Glen Carbon and the No. 14 Highland Shuttle. MCT will eliminate a portion of service on the No. 13 and reroute service in Highland as follows:

No. 13 Troy-Glen Carbon

Discontinue service between Troy and Highland.

Trips will continue to serve Troy Park & Ride lot.

Reduce the number of trips into Cambridge House.

No. 14 Highland Shuttle

Begin serving Suppiger Apartments and Northtown Shopping Center, previously operated on the No. 13.

Eliminate unproductive bus stops at Highway 40 and Apex Drive.

Also effective Aug. 6, minor schedule changes will be made to the No. 1 Riverbend on trips serving Marquette Catholic High School and the No. 11 Brown Shuttle as it will no longer serve the old Amtrak Station.

“These route and schedule changes will improve access and transfer options to Lewis and Clark Community College, employment opportunities and other services for Madison County residents,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said. “Most significantly we will be serving the new Alton High-Speed Rail Station, and MCT is proud to have been a partner in this project since the beginning.”

For specific schedule details, new timetables are posted online at mct.org and will be available at MCT Stations, on MCT buses and at locations throughout Madison County. For details about MCT services, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), visit the website or email info@mct.org.

The station is not yet open as workers put finishing touches on the project.

