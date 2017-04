Madison County voters choose mayors, school board members

× Expand Photo by Andrew Richards From left, Dale and Marilyn Miller and John Drueke cast their ballots at the N.O. Nelson Building in Edwardsville.

Voters throughout the county cast ballots for municipal, school board and other candidates. These results do not include uncontested races. The vote totals are not official and do not include write-in candidates.

Bethalto mayor

Alan Winslow (incumbent): 1,065 (winner)

Thomas J. Anderson: 369

Bethalto trustee

Brady Dugger (incumbent): 970 (winner)

Dave Gibbons: 791 (winner)

Jeff Pickering: 649 (winner)

Phillip J. Little: 411

Brian Buhs: 518

East Alton mayor

Joe Silkwood (incumbent): 654 (winner)

Jamie Goodwin: 190

Edwardsville Ward 4 alderman

S.J. Morrison: 413 (winner)

Jeanette Mallon (incumbent): 367

Glen Carbon mayor (13 of 14 precincts reporting)

Robert L. Jackstadt (incumbent): 2,256 (winner)

Steven Slemer: 1,149

Hartford mayor

James F. Hickerson: 266 (winner)

Kristie K. Luebbert: 166

Hartford village clerk

Chessie M. Brame: 238 (winner)

Amy Martin (incumbent): 196

Hartford trustee

Chris Fulkerson: 242 (winner)

Clinton B. Caldwell (incumbent): 197 (winner)

Jamie Harrop: 204 (winner)

Christina L. Hayes: 167

David R. Fields: 148

Roxana mayor

Marty Reynolds: 235 (winner)

Paul Oller (incumbent): 104

Roxana clerk

Kim Brenneise: 158 (winner)

Nadia Doyle: 98

Cindy Hoxsey: 82

Roxana trustee

Jack La Tempt (incumbent): 196 (winner)

Dennis “Jim” Smith: 186 (winner)

James Groppel: 156 (winner)

Dale Raymond: 110

Heather Humphrey: 87

Steve Giddings (incumbent): 153

South Roxana mayor

Barbara A. Overton: 171 (winner)

Michael Davis: 125

James Maguire: 6

Ronald Baggett Sr.: 65

Carolyn Stoeckel: 13

South Roxana clerk

Wanda Holmes: 202 (winner)

Vickie M. Oetken: 164

South Roxana trustee

Ryan Fenstermaker: 197 (winner)

Terrah L. Bevolo: 213 (winner)

Margaret Manley: 179 (winner)

T.J. Callahan: 168

Chouteau Township highway commissioner

Jeffrey Scholebo: 508 (winner)

Charles McCoy: 267

Ron Hogue Jr. (incumbent): 447

Edwardsville Township supervisor (28 of 29 precincts reporting)

Frank Miles (incumbent): 5,140 (winner)

W. Barth Legate: 2,676

Foster Township highway commissioner

Jacob Strohbeck: 469 (winner)

Bob Denother: 301

Fort Russell Township trustee

Russell Henke: 934 (winner)

Steven L. Imel: 890 (winner)

Thomas Martin: 811 (winner)

Larry Bussmann: 801 (winner)

Travis Steward: 710

Nameoki Township supervisor

Randall Presswood: 677 (winner)

Danny Kreher: 497

Randall P. Viessman: 473

Nameoki Township clerk

Helen M. Hawkins: 846 (winner)

Janine Luehmann: 785

Nameoki Township assessor

Tammy M. Hanfelder (incumbent): 1,031 (winner)

Elaine Beckland: 646

Nameoki Township highway commissioner

Charles Luehmann: 902 (winner)

Donald R. Moore: 739

Nameoki Township trustee

Richard Dan Abel: 924 (winner)

Curt Edwards: 813 (winner)

Fritz L. Nemsky: 717 (winner)

John Eric Foster: 747 (winner)

Ernest L. Morris: 667

Kelso Staley: 609

Wood River Township trustee

Patrick McRae: 1,963 (winner)

Linda E. Hoffman: 1,812 (winner)

Greg Withers: 1,688 (winner)

Scott Dodson: 1,661 (winner)

Richard W. Noack: 1,130

Brandon J. Plummer: 1,440

Jeffrey D. Lister: 1,281

Christopher Herzog: 1,602

Roxana School Board member

Gloria L. Phipps: 1,149 (winner)

Patricia J. Devening: 1,219 (winner)

Chad Owsley: 1,295 (winner)

Craig Harris: 1,139 (winner)

Steve Palen: 998

Granite City School Board member

Matt Jones: 3,894 (winner)

Kathy Hagnauer: 3,683 (winner)

Tanja Cook Sedabres: 3,536 (winner)

Linda Knogl: 3,430 (winner)

Victoria R. Arguelles: 3,060

Laura A. Cole: 3,361

East Alton-Wood River School Board member

Mark St. Peters: 1,193 (winner)

Michael Redman: 1,153 (winner)

Melissa A. Bell-Yates: 1,082 (winner)

Jamey Westbrook: 1,021

Southwestern Illinois College Subdistrict 2 trustee

John Blomenkamp: 260 (winner)

James Blaies: 245

Lewis and Clark Community College trustee

Brenda Walker McCain: 12,538 (winner)

David L. Heyen: 7,231 (winner)

Stevi Johnson: 6,997

John Jaffry: 5,632

Meadowbrook Public Water District trustee

Kent Harrop: 103 (winner)

Kevin Wells: 94 (winner)

Travis Steward: 91 (winner)

Beauton Furlow: 66

Saundra K. Rice: 63

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter