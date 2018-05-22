Madison school selected for three-year STEM program

Bernard Long Elementary School in Madison is among 25 Illinois elementary and middle schools awarded a three-year Bicentennial STEM Fusion Program, the Illinois Math and Science Academy’s renowned teacher development training initiative for math and science, Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Tuesday.

IMSA Fusion is a teacher professional development and student STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) enrichment program for Illinois students who are talented, interested and motivated but underrepresented in mathematics, science, and technology. The program focuses on teachers and students in grades 4-8 and hopes to stimulate STEM careers.

“Educating our young and preparing them for work are endeavors that are bipartisan,” Rauner said. “Through this program, the Bicentennial is helping us see what we have in common. STEM Fusion from IMSA represents a unique asset that Illinois is applying to help encourage children set out on a path to the 21st century workforce.”

More than 100 schools applied for the 25 Fusion programs made available through the Bicentennial. The 25 schools selected serve predominantly underserved populations that demonstrated a commitment to embedding IMSA Fusion into their curriculum and presented a sustainability plan to carry the program forward after the three-year award period expires. STEM training is considered critical to work in the future.

Seventy other qualifying schools will receive a one-year curriculum.

“IMSA is pleased to be leading the charge to continually innovate K-12 STEM education, creating a strong and diverse talent base through turnkey STEM curricula and student enrichment through our flagship Fusion program,” Illinois Math and Science President Dr. Jose Torres said.

The entire program was privately funded. Abbott and Wintrust Bank are the co-presenting sponsors. Additional funding for this campaign was provided by Boeing, Ingredion, Motorola Solutions, Nicor Gas and Takeda.

