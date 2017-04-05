Maguire to take reins of Wood River city government

WOOD RIVER — As of May 1, Cheryl Maguire will be the next mayor of Wood River.

Maguire defeated fellow councilman Scott Miner, Tom Kane and Scott Levan. She won with 33 percent of the vote at 502, Miner at 429, Kane at 423 and Levan at 177.

“I’m truly and humbly honored by the vote of confidence from the citizens of Wood River to serve them as mayor,” Maguire said of her win. “The campaigning is over and now all hopes for future invested time and energies will be used to bring forth a cohesive and effective governance for the progress of the city of Wood River and all its residents.

“A city is not merely a location or a set of boundaries but a sum of its people,” she added.

“I congratulate Cheryl on her win,” Miner said. “I think what we can say is that money and rhetoric can buy elections, but I congratulate her on her win.”

Maguire has said she would “spearhead economic growth, which includes bringing in new business and new housing development.”

“I’m proud of the economic progress that Wood River has made over the past 16 years, but we must continue to move forward,” Maguire said in a recent Advantage News article.

Maguire, who has been a councilwoman for the past 16 years, plans to continue to add to the downtown area around Ferguson Avenue by marketing and branding it a “in a class by itself” shopping location.

In other Wood River City Council election news, councilman Tom Stalcup ran unopposed for a 4-year term as councilman. Gale Ufert also ran unopposed for a 4-year term as councilwoman.

Chris Stanley ran against Anthony Swarringin for Stalcup’s two-year term seat. Stanley won with 835 votes over Swarringin’s 495.

The council terms also start on May 1.

Other races

Patrick McRae, Linda Hoffman, Greg Withers and Scott Dodson were elected Wood River Township trustees. Unopposed races included Mike Babcock, Sherry Tite, Sandy Shaw and Mark Gernigin as Wood River Township supervisor, clerk, assessor and highway commissioner, respectively.

