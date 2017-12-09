Mail-order housing

Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager

WOOD RIVER — Exploding from a population of 84 in 1910 to 3,476 only a decade later, Wood River was cited in the 1920 U.S. census as the nation’s fastest-growing city. The town’s creation and subsequent phenomenal growth was a result of the Standard Oil refinery facilities constructed there beginning in 1907.

The company hired workers to staff the rapidly expanding refining capacity experienced during that era. The mushrooming population resulted in a building boom in the area to house the employees and their families.

This explosive growth in people and housing intersected with an innovative new product offering by Sears, Roebuck and Co. Kit houses were made available for purchase by the company starting in 1908 through their catalogs.

The kits contained all of the parts needed to build an entire house, along with building plans, and were shipped via mail order. Every piece was marked and a complete home could be constructed using the plans. A wide variety of styles and sizes were available.

In 1918, Standard Oil Co. placed a $1 million order for homes, the largest single purchase of kit homes Sears had ever received. A total of 192 homes were purchased to provide housing for employees in the company’s facilities across Southern Illinois. Twenty-four of those homes were erected in Wood River along Ninth Avenue.

Cheryl Maguire, the city’s mayor and a member of the Wood River Heritage Council, says the homes were located on Ninth Street for a reason.

“The laborers lived in a section of Wood River that was then a separate town called Benbow City,” she says. “Benbow City was a rootin’ tootin’ area with a lot of bars and rough activity. The refinery wanted to make sure their supervisors and executives had housing away from that area and in a nicer part of town.”

The houses were popular items, with Sears selling more than 70,000 between 1908 and 1940. Jean Bruce, a volunteer at the Wood River Museum and Visitors Center and chairman of this year’s calendar committee, has done extensive research on the area’s Sears homes over the past decade.

“There are a total of 55 Sears homes in Wood River,” she says.

The homes were popular, and many individual residents outside of the refinery business also ordered them simply because they were attractive and economical, she says.

“Of the 55 Sears homes still remaining in that area, 23 are from that original 1918 order placed by Standard Oil,” Bruce says.

The houses still in existence range in value depending on the particular style and their condition. Anyone interested in determining if their house is an original Sears home can look for the following characteristics:

Stamped lumber on beams, joists, and rafters

Shipping labels on the back of moldings and trim

Marks such as “R” or “SR” on plumbing fixtures

Markings on the back of sheetrock

Distinctive front-porch column arrangements and five-piece eave brackets

Square block molding at staircase landings

The museum has an extensive stock of catalogs and research material to help people in the identification process. Books with historical information about the houses are available for viewing or purchase. Individuals may also want to check old building permits and grantor records at the county courthouse.

These period houses have been a memorable characteristic of Wood River ever since they were built. Local residents remember growing up in the Sears homes throughout the area.

“My parents, Chuck and Marie Mitchell, bought a two-story Sears house in 1938,” Ruth Mitchell Brooks says. “I lived there for the first 22 years of my life. It was a wonderful neighborhood with lots of kids. Our entertainment after dinner was to listen to the radio, read, play board games or sing around the piano.”

Chrissy O’Dell, owner of King Louie’s Drive-In, grew up in one of the Sears houses on Ninth Street. “Although I was born in Florida, the only house I remembered was the Sears home,” O’Dell said. “It was a little creaky and sometimes a little cold, but I was so sad when my parents sold the house. It was the only home I knew. It represented my childhood.”

For the past 11 years, the Wood River Museum and Visitors Center has sold an annual calendar that focuses on an aspect of local historical interest. The 2018 calendar features pictures of Sears houses in the area accompanied by the original catalog pages of those specific house models.

The price for the calendars is $5 each. Proceeds from calendar sales will support the work of the museum. Maguire says this year’s calendar is amazing.

“The calendar committee has done a great job capturing a unique part of the history of Wood River,” she says.

The calendars are available at a number of locations around Wood River, including City Hall, the museum, Camps Drug Store, Illinois Cleaners, Farm Fresh, The Medicine Shoppe, the Bank of Edwardsville, First Mid-Illinois Bank, Midwest Members Credit Union, U.S. Bank, Madison Tea Room and Country Meadows Antique Store.

The museum, 40 W. Ferguson Ave., has extensive displays about the Sears houses and other aspects of Wood River’s history. It is open from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Bruce says the museum is completely staffed by volunteers and always welcomes anyone who would like to help. For information, call (618) 254-1993.

Mary Cox contributed to this article.

