Major Case Squad investigates woman’s disappearance

BUNKER HILL - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the disappearance of a Royal Lakes woman.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad in reference to the suspicious disappearance of Denita M. Hedden, 37. An acquaintance reported her missing at 11:49 a.m Jan. 28. Macoupin County deputies were told Hedden was last seen leaving her residence in Royal Lakes around 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. She was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie sweatshirt with orange sleeves and blue jeans. Hedden is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The fact that Hedden has not contacted family and friends for an extended amount of time raises considerable concern. Police say the disappearance, because of its duration, is considered suspicious.

The Major Case Squad is operating out of the Bunker Hill Police Department. Investigators encourage anyone with information about Hedden, or her whereabouts, to contact authorities.

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

(618) 585-3510

Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office

(217) 854-3135 ext. 1

Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers

(800) 352-0136

.