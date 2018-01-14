Making a giant plate

× Expand Photo provided by Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau Among the tasty plates Alton Restaurant Week diners can enjoy from Jan. 19-28 is pizza at Johnson’s Corner Restaurant, 2000 State St. in Alton.

The chill of winter often brings with it our desires for comfort food, to warm our bellies and fill our hearts. Once again, this call to comfort is being met by 21 dining establishments as the seventh annual Alton Restaurant Week rolls out.

Diners can meet their comfort food cravings from Friday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 28, at a reasonable price, with the lunch and dinner menus being offered over those 10 days by local restaurants in Alton, Godfrey and Grafton, as well as on the grounds of St. Louis Regional Airport, which technically has its official address in East Alton but most say is in Bethalto (airport manager David Miller describes its location as “east of Alton”).

Every participating restaurant will have $10 lunch specials and $25 or two for $25 dinner specials during the 10 days. There are no passes to buy and no cards to punch; everyone is encouraged to simply bring their appetites to participating restaurants. With special pricing and selected menus, Alton Restaurant Week gives locals and visitors an opportunity to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites to show their support.

“Every year we continue to grow our list of participating restaurants,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We have new participating restaurants and returning favorites. It’s really exciting when new restaurants ask to be part of our event. It shows how deep the culture of our culinary scene runs.”

The list of participating restaurants continues to expand each year. New this year are Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club at 3109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey and Nicky G’s Italian Eats at 1801 State St. in Alton.

When asked why the Sportsmen’s Club decided to sign up, Club President Greg Naughton said, “We wanted to let all know what the best-kept secret in town is. Please visit our club and see what we have to offer.”

Diners can enjoy secret-recipe fried chicken, tender pepperloin steaks, juicy ribs, fish, pasta, pizza and more delectable delights from locally owned and operated restaurants. They also have the opportunity to sample signature beers from two microbreweries: Alton’s Old Bakery Beer Co. at 400 Landmarks Blvd. and Grafton Winery and Brewhaus at 300 W. Main St.

Other Alton participants include Bluff City Grill at 424 E. Broadway; Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge at 112 W. Third St.; Castelli’s Restaurant at 255 at 3400 Fosterburg Road; Chez Marilyn at 119 W. Third St.; Gentelin’s on Broadway at 122 E. Broadway; Great Rivers Tap & Grill at 3559-B College Ave. (Best Western Premier Hotel); Johnson’s Corner Restaurant at 2000 State St.; Journey (Argosy Casino Alton) at No. 1 Piasa St.; Morrison’s Irish Pub at 200 State St.; My Just Desserts at 31 E. Broadway; Olga’s Kitchen at 206 Alton Square; State Street Market at 208 State St., and Tony’s Restaurant at 312 Piasa St.

Additional participating restaurants include High Flyers Grille at 16 Terminal Drive (St. Louis Regional Airport); in Godfrey, Carver’s Southern-Style BBQ at 2716 Grovelin St. and Roper’s Regal Beagle at 3043 Godfrey Road; and in Grafton, Fin Inn at 1500 W. Main St.

“Restaurant Week really is an opportunity for our local, family-owned restaurants to shine,” Stawar said. “Each restaurant taking part has worked hard to put together a menu showcasing their specialties while also providing diners with a distinct culinary experience. No one will leave disappointed.”

Once again, diners who visit a participating restaurant can bring their receipt to the Alton Visitors Center at 200 Piasa St. in Alton and receive a free souvenir glass. The glass features the 100th anniversary of the birth of Robert Wadlow, Alton’s Gentle Giant, born in 1918 and making Alton home until his death in 1940. These limited-edition glasses will be distributed while quantities last during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to Sunday).

Sponsors include Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, Fritz Distributing, Liberty Bank, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Care, Alton Memorial Hospital, and Argosy Casino. For more information or to view menus, call the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645 or visit the website.

