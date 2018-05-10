Man, 26, dies in Edwardsville motorcycle crash

A 26-year-old man died Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash on Illinois 157 near Hazel Road.

Trooper Calvin Dye of Illinois State Police District 11 said Joshua Renfrow lost control of his motorcycle at a curve in the road at 6:10 a.m. The motorcycle went off the highway into an embankment. Renfrow was thrown off the motorcycle and the vehicle hit multiple trees.

Madison County Coroner's Office personnel pronounced him dead at the crash scene.

According to his Facebook page, Renfrow is a former Edwardsville resident who lived in Creve Coeur, Mo., and worked at Affton Heating & Air Conditioning.

A memorial fund will help the family pay for funeral expenses.